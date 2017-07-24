

The Canadian Press





Montreal police are searching for a 37-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his pregnant partner multiple times this morning.

They say the baby was delivered by C-section and is in critical condition.

Spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant says the 33-year-old mother's life is no longer in danger.

Brabant says the suspect is the baby's father and has two other children with the victim.

He added he is known to police.

A witness told police the man fled in a 2007, grey Mazda 3 vehicle with four doors.

"At 2:30 a.m. there was screaming heard inside the apartment," Brabant said. "From there when officers arrived they found the woman stabbed and didn't see the suspect.

"We're trying to figure out the cause and circumstance of what happened.

Brabant said the suspect is about 5-7 and weighs 63 kilograms.

He has shaved, black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his face.

"We are asking the public if they have information to call 911 and not to approach this man," Brabant said. "We consider him armed and dangerous."