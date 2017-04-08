

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert after one person died and four others were hospitalized as a result of drug overdoses at downtown nightclubs overnight.

Police say the first incident happened at around 12:42 a.m. when a 24-year-old woman was located in distress in the Bathurst and Adelaide streets area, which is near Uniun Nightclub.

Police say that officers were advised that the woman had ingested a drug. She then collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say another woman then collapsed in the same area at around 1 a.m. and was taken to hospital. She is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, police say that they were also made aware of four other overdoses at Rebel Nightclub on Polson Pier at around 1:30 a.m.

Polices say that three of those victims, two women and one man, were transported to hospital in serious condition.

The suspected overdoses may have involved the drug MDMA, according to police.

Police say they have notified hospitals and paramedics and warned them to be aware of the potential for overdoses.