

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A series of public visitations are being held this weekend for a Filipino-Canadian senator who passed away unexpectedly during a parliamentary trip to Colombia last week.

Sen. Tobias Enverga Jr., 61, passed away on Nov. 16 while attending the ParlAmericas 14th Annual Plenary Assembly in Medellin.

Enverga previously served as a Toronto Catholic district School Board trustee before becoming the first Filipino-Canadian to be appointed to the Senate in 2012.

A public visitation is being held at the Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre in Scarborough on Saturday and Sunday.

The visitation times are from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. both days.

A memorial service will also be held at St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica near Church and Shuter streets on Monday. That service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Members of the public wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family of Tobias Enverga Jr. can do so at the following link.