Quebec preparing to dole out welfare to asylum seekers
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer informs a migrant couple of the location of a legal border station, shortly before they illegally crossed from Champlain, N.Y., to Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, using Roxham Road. Authorities say more than 80 percent of the 4,000 migrants who crossed into Quebec recently are from Haiti, and the rest include people from India, Mexico, Colombia and Turkey. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 12:18PM EDT
QUEBEC - A spokesman for Quebec's employment minister says the provincial government will hand out welfare cheques to several thousand asylum seekers next week.
Simon Laboissonniere says an estimated 4,000 people will get money for the month of September.
The minimum basic monthly payment will be $623, while there will be an additional sum depending on the recipient's family status.
The three-day operation will take place at Montreal's Palais des congres convention centre, beginning next Wednesday.
Laboissonniere said it is easier to hand out the cheques in one place.
Once they have received the cheques, the asylum seekers will be asked to leave their temporary shelters and seek permanent accommodation.