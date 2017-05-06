

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Travelers in the baggage hall at Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3 were greeted by a furry, black ring-eyed spy peering from the ceiling on Saturday afternoon.

Several people posted videos to Twitter of a small raccoon poking through an open ceiling panel at the baggage claim area.

At Toronto Pearson Airport, we spotted this little fellow checking to see who had come off the flight from Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/m2nSdrxwXt — Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) May 6, 2017

Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Natalie Moncur told CP24 that a wildlife team was sent to the baggage area, along with a safety officer, to trap the small animal and bring it safely out of the airport.

It is not yet known how the raccoon made its way into the terminal building.