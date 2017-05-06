Travelers in the baggage hall at Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3 were greeted by a furry, black ring-eyed spy peering from the ceiling on Saturday afternoon.

Several people posted videos to Twitter of a small raccoon poking through an open ceiling panel at the baggage claim area.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Natalie Moncur told CP24 that a wildlife team was sent to the baggage area, along with a safety officer, to trap the small animal and bring it safely out of the airport.

It is not yet known how the raccoon made its way into the terminal building.