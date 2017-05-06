Raccoon spotted in ceiling of Pearson Airport baggage hall
A raccoon is seen in the Terminal 3 baggage claim at Pearson Airport on May 6, 2017. (Twitter/@camerongraham)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 3:46PM EDT
Travelers in the baggage hall at Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3 were greeted by a furry, black ring-eyed spy peering from the ceiling on Saturday afternoon.
Several people posted videos to Twitter of a small raccoon poking through an open ceiling panel at the baggage claim area.
Rocky the Raccoon has arrived at Pearson International Airport @CityNews @CP24 @Z1035Toronto @ScottFoxonair @KatCallaghan pic.twitter.com/rGiDHUfIYS— Michael Zeiss (@michaelzeiss) May 6, 2017
a baby raccoon just casually hanging in the ceiling at Pearson airport welcoming passengers!! �� @CP24 @CityNews @CBC @ajplus pic.twitter.com/cOZ5TictV1— LA (@luulayy) May 6, 2017
At Toronto Pearson Airport, we spotted this little fellow checking to see who had come off the flight from Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/m2nSdrxwXt— Cameron Graham (@camerongraham) May 6, 2017
Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Natalie Moncur told CP24 that a wildlife team was sent to the baggage area, along with a safety officer, to trap the small animal and bring it safely out of the airport.
It is not yet known how the raccoon made its way into the terminal building.