Remembrance Day around the GTA: Where to go and what you need to know
People place poppies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 6:11PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 11, 2017 7:53AM EST
Dozens of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be taking place around the GTA on Saturday, November 11. Here’s what you need to know about attending a ceremony on Saturday:
Weather
If you’re heading to an outdoor ceremony, you’ll want to bundle up. The temperature is expected to hover around 0 C on Saturday and it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
Transit
- There will be no subway service between St Clair and Lawrence stations on November 11 and 12 due to track work. Shuttle buses will be running to replace regular service. Wheel-Trans buses will operate between these stations upon request. Customers can speak with any TTC staff member to request the service.
- Current members of the Canadian Armed Forces in uniform, as well as Canadian war veterans and peacekeepers wearing military service medals/ribbons, can ride the TTC free of charge on Remembrance Day. One companion will be allowed to ride for free as well.
- The TTC will pause all service at 11 a.m. for two minutes to honour those who have died in service of our country.
Road closures
Old City Hall -- The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West
- Queen Street West from Yonge Street to York Street.
Queen's Park -- The following streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Queen's Park Crescent East from College Street to Wellesley Street West
- Queen's Park Crescent West from Hoskin Avenue to College Street
- Grosvenor Street from Queen's Park Crescent East to Surrey Place
- Wellesley Street West from Queen's Park Crescent West to Queen's Park Crescent East
Moss Park Armoury:
- The north and south curb lane will be closed on Queen Street East from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Remembrance Day ceremony and parade
- Bloor Street East from Church Street to Ted Rogers Way will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada ceremony and parade.
King Street
- During the King Street Transit Pilot project (approximately one year), there will be no parking on King Street between Bathurst Street and Jarvis Street, effective Friday, November 10 at 5 a.m.
Ceremonies around the GTA
Most municipalities hold Remembrance Day ceremonies, as do local legion branches and many community groups. Most get underway sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Here’s a partial list of some ceremonies in the GTA and other parts of Ontario.
Old City Hall,
60 Queen St. W. -- At the Cenotaph
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Mayor John Tory will take part in the ceremony at Old City Hall.
The Old City Hall service will also be broadcast via livestream on the City's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/thecityoftoronto.
East York Civic Centre
850 Coxwell Avenue - Memorial Gardens
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Etobicoke Civic Centre
399 The West Mall - Cenotaph
Time: 10:15 a.m.
North York Civic Centre
Toronto Centre for the Arts, George Weston Recital Hall
Time: 10:45 a.m.
York Civic Centre
2690 Eglinton Avenue West --York Memorial Collegiate Auditorium
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Fort York National Historic Site
250 Fort York Blvd.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Toronto Zoo Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony
2000 Meadowvale Road -- Waterside Theatre
Time: 10:55 a.m.
(free admission ends at 10:30 a.m.)
Queen's Park Ceremony of Remembrance
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Location: Ontario Veterans' Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto
Watch online: https://www.youtube.com/user/premierofontario
Other GTA Services
Vaughan Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony
Cenotaph – 80 Wallace Street
11 a.m.
Markham District Veterans Association - Remembrance Day Service
7 Washington Street
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Mississauga Army Navy and Air Force Centre
765 3rd Street
Time: 11 a.m.
Mississauga
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82, 35 Front Street North
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Barrie Remembrance Day Parade
Memorial Square89 Dunlop Street East
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Other Remembrance Day ceremonies around the province: https://www.ontario.ca/page/remembrance-day
More information about City of Toronto Remembrance Day services is available at http://toronto.ca/lestweforget.