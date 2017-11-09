

Web Staff, CP24.com





Dozens of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be taking place around the GTA on Saturday, November 11. Here’s what you need to know about attending a ceremony on Saturday:

Weather

If you’re heading to an outdoor ceremony, you’ll want to bundle up. The temperature is expected to hover around 0 C on Saturday and it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Transit

There will be no subway service between St Clair and Lawrence stations on November 11 and 12 due to track work. Shuttle buses will be running to replace regular service. Wheel-Trans buses will operate between these stations upon request. Customers can speak with any TTC staff member to request the service.

Current members of the Canadian Armed Forces in uniform, as well as Canadian war veterans and peacekeepers wearing military service medals/ribbons, can ride the TTC free of charge on Remembrance Day. One companion will be allowed to ride for free as well.

The TTC will pause all service at 11 a.m. for two minutes to honour those who have died in service of our country.

Road closures

Old City Hall -- The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Richmond Street West

Queen Street West from Yonge Street to York Street.

Queen's Park -- The following streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Queen's Park Crescent East from College Street to Wellesley Street West

Queen's Park Crescent West from Hoskin Avenue to College Street

Grosvenor Street from Queen's Park Crescent East to Surrey Place

Wellesley Street West from Queen's Park Crescent West to Queen's Park Crescent East

Moss Park Armoury:

The north and south curb lane will be closed on Queen Street East from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Remembrance Day ceremony and parade

Bloor Street East from Church Street to Ted Rogers Way will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada ceremony and parade.

King Street

During the King Street Transit Pilot project (approximately one year), there will be no parking on King Street between Bathurst Street and Jarvis Street, effective Friday, November 10 at 5 a.m.

Ceremonies around the GTA

Most municipalities hold Remembrance Day ceremonies, as do local legion branches and many community groups. Most get underway sometime between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Here’s a partial list of some ceremonies in the GTA and other parts of Ontario.

Old City Hall,

60 Queen St. W. -- At the Cenotaph

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Mayor John Tory will take part in the ceremony at Old City Hall.

The Old City Hall service will also be broadcast via livestream on the City's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/thecityoftoronto.

East York Civic Centre

850 Coxwell Avenue - Memorial Gardens

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Etobicoke Civic Centre

399 The West Mall - Cenotaph

Time: 10:15 a.m.

North York Civic Centre

Toronto Centre for the Arts, George Weston Recital Hall

Time: 10:45 a.m.

York Civic Centre

2690 Eglinton Avenue West --York Memorial Collegiate Auditorium

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Fort York National Historic Site

250 Fort York Blvd.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Toronto Zoo Annual Remembrance Day Ceremony

2000 Meadowvale Road -- Waterside Theatre

Time: 10:55 a.m.

(free admission ends at 10:30 a.m.)

Queen's Park Ceremony of Remembrance

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: Ontario Veterans' Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park, 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto

Watch online: https://www.youtube.com/user/premierofontario

Other GTA Services

Vaughan Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony

Cenotaph – 80 Wallace Street

11 a.m.

Markham District Veterans Association - Remembrance Day Service

7 Washington Street

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Mississauga Army Navy and Air Force Centre

765 3rd Street

Time: 11 a.m.

Mississauga

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82, 35 Front Street North

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Barrie Remembrance Day Parade

Memorial Square89 Dunlop Street East

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Other Remembrance Day ceremonies around the province: https://www.ontario.ca/page/remembrance-day

More information about City of Toronto Remembrance Day services is available at http://toronto.ca/lestweforget.