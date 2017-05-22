Road closures for UJA's Walk with Israel event
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, May 22, 2017 8:47AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 22, 2017 2:45PM EDT
A number of road closures were in place this morning for the annual United Jewish Appeal Walk With Israel event.
The walk, which began at 9:50 a.m. Monday, started at Coronation Park.
Starting at 9 a.m., the following road closures will be in place:
- Westbound, Lake Shore Boulevard West to Dan Leckie Way, partial closure
- Northbound, Dan Leckie Way to Fort York Boulevard, partial closure
- Westbound, Fort York Boulevard to Spadina Avenue, partial closure
- Westbound, Bremner Boulevard to York Street, partial closure
- Northbound York Street to Wellington Street, partial closure
- Westbound Wellington Street to Strachan Avenue, partial closure
- Southbound Strachan Avenue to Princes’ Gates, partial closure
- Westbound Princes’ Gates to Ontario Drive, partial closure
- Southbound Ontario Drive to pedestrian bridge
The walk is expected to end at approximately 3 p.m. at Ontario Place.
Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area and to consider alternate routes when getting around the city today.
The TTC may also experience delays during the walk.