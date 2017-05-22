

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A number of road closures were in place this morning for the annual United Jewish Appeal Walk With Israel event.

The walk, which began at 9:50 a.m. Monday, started at Coronation Park.

Starting at 9 a.m., the following road closures will be in place:

Westbound, Lake Shore Boulevard West to Dan Leckie Way, partial closure

Northbound, Dan Leckie Way to Fort York Boulevard, partial closure

Westbound, Fort York Boulevard to Spadina Avenue, partial closure

Westbound, Bremner Boulevard to York Street, partial closure

Northbound York Street to Wellington Street, partial closure

Westbound Wellington Street to Strachan Avenue, partial closure

Southbound Strachan Avenue to Princes’ Gates, partial closure

Westbound Princes’ Gates to Ontario Drive, partial closure

Southbound Ontario Drive to pedestrian bridge

The walk is expected to end at approximately 3 p.m. at Ontario Place.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area and to consider alternate routes when getting around the city today.

The TTC may also experience delays during the walk.