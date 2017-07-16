

Web Staff , CP24.com





Road closures will be in place around York University later today for the North American Indigenous Games.

The games are scheduled to take place at venues across the GTA until July 22 and road closures will be in place around the university for the opening and closing ceremonies.

From 4 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, Shoreham Drive will be closed from Murray Ross Parkway to The Pond Road.

From 9 p.m. to midnight, Murray Ross Parkway will be closed from Steeles Avenue to Shoreham Drive and Shoreham Drive will be shut down from east of Jane Street to the Pond Road.

The same road closures will be in place next Saturday for the closing ceremonies.

Police are reminding motorists to expect delays in the area. The TTC will also be on diversion to accommodate the events.