School bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 5:42AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:15AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017:
Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled
Dufferin Wellington: All school buses cancelled in Divisions 1,2,3 and 4
Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today due to weather. Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled today but schools remain open
Durham Student Transportation: All buses cancelled in Durham Region to both Catholic and public schools today. Schools open.
Halton District and Halton Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled. The following schools are closed today: Brookville, Kilbride, Limehouse, Pineview, Stewarttown
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All buses cancelled and schools are closed
Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board: Buses cancelled
Limestone District School Board: Buses cancelled
Peel District School Board: All buses cancelled
Simcoe County: All buses cancelled
STSCO: School buses cancelled in Peterborough city/ county, Northumberland, Clarington and Campbellford
Toronto District School Board: Buses cancelled today but schools remain open
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled today but schools remain open
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses cancelled in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka
Upper Canada District School Board: Buses cancelled today
Waterloo Region District School Board: All buses cancelled in Waterloo region today due to freezing rain
York Region and York Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled