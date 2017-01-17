

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017:

Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled

Dufferin Wellington: All school buses cancelled in Divisions 1,2,3 and 4

Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled today due to weather. Schools are open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses cancelled today but schools remain open

Durham Student Transportation: All buses cancelled in Durham Region to both Catholic and public schools today. Schools open.

Halton District and Halton Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled. The following schools are closed today: Brookville, Kilbride, Limehouse, Pineview, Stewarttown

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board: All buses cancelled and schools are closed

Hastings & Prince Edward District School Board: Buses cancelled

Limestone District School Board: Buses cancelled

Peel District School Board: All buses cancelled

Simcoe County: All buses cancelled

STSCO: School buses cancelled in Peterborough city/ county, Northumberland, Clarington and Campbellford

Toronto District School Board: Buses cancelled today but schools remain open

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses cancelled today but schools remain open

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses cancelled in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka

Upper Canada District School Board: Buses cancelled today

Waterloo Region District School Board: All buses cancelled in Waterloo region today due to freezing rain

York Region and York Catholic District school boards: All buses cancelled