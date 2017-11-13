

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they have located a second missing student who may have been the victim of a ransom scam involving their parents in China.

According to police, a suspect or suspects contacted the students and told them to go into hiding and to stay off their cellphones and social media. The students, police allege, were warned that their family back home in China would be in danger if they did not comply.

The suspects, police say, then told family members that the students had been kidnapped and demanded a large sum of money to secure their release.

No actual abductions are believed to have taken place.

Yue ‘Kandy’ Liu, a 17-year-old student who police believe went into hiding following the threats, has now been found safe, police confirmed Monday.

Over the weekend, police confirmed that another student, 20-year-old Juanwen Zhang, who they believe was also a victim of the scam, was located.

Police have not been able to track down one other victim, 16-year-old student Ke “Jaden” Xu .

Investigators have not yet released any information about possible suspects in the case.