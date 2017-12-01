Security guard spat on, attacked aboard bus in Markham: YRP
A suspect in a Nov. 20 assault aboard a YRT bus is shown. (YRP)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 12:34PM EST
Investigators have released surveillance camera images of two suspects wanted after a security guard was spat on and assaulted aboard a York Regional Transit bus in Markham last month.
Police say that at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 20, a 22-year-old man working as a security guard was on a bus in the area of Bur Oak Avenue and Ninth Line. He was on his way to begin his shift.
Investigators allege a man and a woman approached him and accosted him for wearing a security guard’s uniform.
Police said the argument became physical when the female suspect allegedly spat on the victim.
The victim sustained minor injuries after a brief physical fight.
The suspects’ images were released Friday morning.
The first suspect is described as a white male aged 20 to 30, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall with a heavy build.
The second suspect is described as a white female aged 20 to 30 years-old, standing five-feet-five inches tall with a heavy build and facial piercings.
She is missing her two front teeth.
Police are urging both suspects to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.