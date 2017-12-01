

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of two suspects wanted after a security guard was spat on and assaulted aboard a York Regional Transit bus in Markham last month.

Police say that at 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 20, a 22-year-old man working as a security guard was on a bus in the area of Bur Oak Avenue and Ninth Line. He was on his way to begin his shift.

Investigators allege a man and a woman approached him and accosted him for wearing a security guard’s uniform.

Police said the argument became physical when the female suspect allegedly spat on the victim.

The victim sustained minor injuries after a brief physical fight.

The suspects’ images were released Friday morning.

The first suspect is described as a white male aged 20 to 30, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall with a heavy build.

The second suspect is described as a white female aged 20 to 30 years-old, standing five-feet-five inches tall with a heavy build and facial piercings.

She is missing her two front teeth.

Police are urging both suspects to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.