

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A sentencing hearing will begin today for the man who admitted to chucking a beer can on the field during a Blue Jays playoff game against the Baltimore Orioles last fall.

Ken Pagan pleaded guilty last month to mischief under $5,000 in connection with the incident, which occurred at the Rogers Centre in Toronto during the Blue Jays’ Wild-Card game against the Orioles on Oct. 4.

The beer can narrowly missed Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, who was in the process of catching a fly ball during the seventh inning of the game.

The incident caused widespread outrage among baseball fans and players and Toronto police launched an investigation almost immediately, releasing a photo of the suspect in hopes that a member of the public could identify the man.

Pagan was charged with mischief on Oct. 6, two days after the playoff game. He pleaded guilty on May 30, 2017.

Pagan’s lawyer Tyler Smith said submissions will be made on sentence today and Pagan will be present in court.

It is not clear if the judge will rule on the case on Wednesday.