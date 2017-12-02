

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a suspect in a Bendale home invasion was shot by an officer in a school yard late Friday night.

Speaking to reporters Saturday morning, Jason Gennaro, a spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit, said Toronto police officers were called to the area of Benshire Drive and Jarwick Drive, near McCowan Road and Brimorton Drive, at around 11 p.m. for a reported home invasion.

When police arrived on scene, Gennaro said a number of suspects were seen fleeing the area.

“They were fleeing into the school yard of Bendale Public School. There was a short foot pursuit into the school yard. One police officer discharged his firearm,” Gennaro said.

Several shots were fired and a 25-year-old man was struck by the gunfire.

He was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics confirmed.

The interaction unfolded in a matter of minutes, Gennaro noted.

Toronto police told CP24 on Saturday morning that the suspects in the home invasion were armed with guns but the SIU could not confirm that information.

Gennaro was also unable to provide any information about the other suspects.

“I’ll be talking to Toronto police to determine if there is a public safety issue,” he said.

“The focus of our investigation is on the interaction between the individual and the police officer in the schoolyard however, we will be looking at all aspects of the incident.”

Toronto police initially said two officers were injured during the incident but Gennaro said he does not believe any officers sustained injuries.

Any possible witnesses are asked to come forward and speak to the SIU’s lead investigator.

The SIU has assigned five investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

“We are looking for surveillance video,” Gennaro said. “We are asking anyone who may have video, if they would provide it to us."