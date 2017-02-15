

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





People displaced by a massive, six-alarm fire in the city’s Deer Park neighbourhood Tuesday likely won’t be able to return to their homes and offices until late this afternoon at the earliest, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters Wednesday.

Pegg said he believes six buildings were evacuated following the fire, which broke out on the second floor of The Badminton & Racquet Club of Toronto, located near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire raged for most of the day Tuesday and it took fire crews more than 20 hours before they could formally declare the incident “under control,” Pegg said.

In addition to evacuations, the fire also forced officials shut down roads and TTC service in the area.

“For all intents and purposes, the fire has been controlled and extinguished. We’ll have a number of hotspots and a number of flare ups to deal with over the course of the day,” Pegg said Wednesday morning.

“I’m taking a number of questions for obvious reasons about when people are going to be able to reoccupy residential and commercial buildings in the area. I would expect at this point that that is going to be late afternoon at the best.”

He said all hydro has been disconnected in the buildings and building operators are facing significant amounts of water runoff.

“We are dealing with a large quantity of water and some water infiltration into hydro vaults,” Pegg added.

“We also need to have the natural gas supply restored. We have had to shut it off in the area.”

He said crews will also need to undertake air quality testing before people can return to the buildings.

“Fortunately my colleagues at the Office of Emergency Management told me all but four of our residents last night were able to secure their own accommodations,” Pegg said.

“I know that the city through OEM did provide accommodations for I believe four people. The rest of our residents were able to stay with family and friends so that’s fantastic.”

Pegg could not say how many people were displaced by the fire.

OFM will be investigating:

The investigation into the fire is already underway, the fire chief said, and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal will be attending the scene.

“One of those principle efforts will be to do that damage assessment in all of those adjoining structures and feed that into our operations section,” Pegg said.

“In the command planning process they will be able to accurately assess when we can get people back in.”

Pegg confirmed that while two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the fire, no civilians were injured.

The fire chief was unable to provide a damage estimate.

"We won’t have any indication of dollar loss until such time as we get into the actual origin and cause investigation," Pegg added.

"Anything that’s left, there is an extraordinary amount of damage... I highly doubt there is going to be a lot of salvageable building left there."

A memo sent to members of the club by the chief operating officer of the facility said that it appears the fire originated in the main lounge in the southeast corner of the building but Pegg could not confirm that information Wednesday.

"At this point it would be speculative for me to guess that. Our investigation team along with OFM will do all of the interviews and determine what they can do from a scene examination," Pegg said.

The fire chief applauded crews for preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

"Fortunately, from a defensive operation, a very, very big success yesterday. Our crews were able to prevent a very large fire from spreading into the adjoining structures and that was our number one goal after we had secured the safety of residents and our firefighters."

TTC resumes regular operations in the area:

TTC service has returned to normal in the neighbourhood this morning after transit staff shut down St. Clair Station and halted streetcar service in the area due to the fire.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed the station reopened Wednesday morning and regular train service has resumed.

The 512 streetcar also resumed operations in the area this morning.

There are still a number of road closures in effect today.

Yonge Street is closed between St. Clair Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue and the eastbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue are close from Avenue Road to Yonge Street.