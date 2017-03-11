

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fire in a garbage bin outside a Jane Street high-rise ended up perilously close to the building itself overnight, causing one window to break and smoke to fill the ground floor.

The fire broke out in a garbage bin outside a building on Jane Street south of Highway 401 at around 12:40 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that flames from the fire reached upwards of 20 to 30 feet in the air, threatening the units on the second floor of the building.

Toronto Fire says that crews were able to knock down the fire within about 10 minutes but not before at least one window had exploded.

A TTC bus was brought to the scene to shelter some displaced residents, however everyone has since been allowed to return home.

Toronto Fire says that foul play is not suspected.