

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man was killed in an explosion after his lit cigarette detonated his oxygen tank and breathing apparatus as he sat in his home in south Oshawa on Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police spokesperson Dave Selby says emergency crews were called to a home on Park Road South in Oshawa at 9:20 a.m. for a report of an explosion.

An investigation revealed that a male was in his home breathing with the help of an oxygen tank and mask.

He lit a cigarette and it ignited the oxygen tank, which exploded.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Selby characterized the incident as “completely innocent” in nature.