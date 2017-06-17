

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Summer may not officially begin until Wednesday but it will get off to an unofficial start today with the opening of 10 of the city’s 58 outdoor pools.

The pools will only be open on evenings and weekends for now but will have extended summer hours as of June 30.

The following pools are open as of today:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool ( 779 Crawford St.)

Donald D. Summerville (1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E)

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre (23 Grandravine Dr.)

Heron Park Community Centre (292 Manse Rd.)

McGregor Park Community Centre (2231 Lawrence Ave. E.)

Oriole Community Centre ( 2975 Don Mills Rd. W.)

Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool (15 Grierson Rd.)

Riverdale Park East (550 Broadview Ave.)

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool (1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.)

Wedgewood Park Outdoor Pool (15 Swan Ave.)

The city’s remaining 48 outdoor pools will open on June 24.