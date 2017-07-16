Stabbing in Toronto's West Don Lands neighbourhood sends 2 to hospital
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 16, 2017 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 16, 2017 7:14AM EDT
Two people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto’s West Don Lands neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
It happened at around 2:10 a.m. at a residence on Cooperage Street, near Front and Cherry streets.
Paramedics say two people were taken to a trauma centre with stab wounds following an incident at the home.
Police say they are currently investigating.