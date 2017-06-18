

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A stabbing suspect was taken to hospital after he was tasered by police during the course of his arrest.

The stabbing took place outside a bar on Kingston Road near Scarborough Golf Club Road at around 2 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that a fight broke out between a group of three to four people when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed another.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested at the scene. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

It is not clear what charges the suspect will face.