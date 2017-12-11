

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto’s first taste of winter weather is expected to come just in time for the evening rush hour.

A special weather statement is in effect for the GTA and most of southern Ontario. In an advisory issued by Environment Canada, the national weather agency says steady snow should begin late Monday afternoon.

In total, the city is expected to see about five to 10 centimetres of snowfall by Tuesday morning, when it is anticipated that flurries will taper off.

“Although localized amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible, the snowfall warning criterion of 15 cm of snow in 12 hours is not expected to be reached,” Environment Canada’s advisory read.

Motorists can expect poor driving conditions, particularly on slippery, untreated roads, the advisory continued.

In preparation of the inclement weather, the city of Toronto’s winter operations department says brine has been applied to hills and bridges and about 200 salt trucks are on standby.

A high of -3 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Monday and the temperature is expected to drop by steady increments on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.