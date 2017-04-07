

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





One person suffered a minor injury after an “unknown smell on track level” at Museum station, forced Toronto police to evacuate and close the subway for an hour.

Investigators say the subway “smells of rotten eggs.”

As a result, the TTC closed Line 1 in both directions shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Subway service was suspended between St. George and Union stations due to a police investigation.

Crews on scene deemed the "strange odour" harmeless, according to the TTC.

It was later revealed the smell came from a stink bomb.

"“Initially it came in as an unknown smell in the subway car at St. George station,” said Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Don Beams. “Someone activated the stink bomb, threw it onto the train and it rode up to Museum station before it was kicked off by a passenger.”

Toronto Fire said "it was a prank situation."

Paramedics told CP24 they were assessing one patient at the scene.

Subway service on Line 1 resumed at 5:30 p.m.