

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly threatened a parking enforcement officer and then drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to give chase.

Police say that the officer observed an unoccupied car blocking a fire route outside a building on Martha Eaton Way near Trethewey and Black Creek drives on Thursday night and proceeded to issue it a ticket.

The officer then continued on with their duties and a short time later got into a marked parking enforcement vehicle and attempted to leave the area.

At that point, police say that a man who had been operating the ticketed vehicle blocked the driveway with his car.

It is further alleged that the man then threatened the parking enforcement officer.

After the officer left the area, police say the man drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to catch up with his vehicle.

Jemron Sam, 27, of Toronto, was arrested at his home later Thursday night and charged with threatening bodily harm, harassment, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.