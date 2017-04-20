

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a Markham man earlier this year.

York Regional Police say 27-year-old Noel Williams was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of McCowan Road and Bur Oak Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Williams was rushed to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say on April 19, 28-year-old Richmond Hill resident Jasper Atienza was arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

Atienza, police say, is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on May 5.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.