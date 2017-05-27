Suspect in custody after woman drop-kicked near Eaton Centre
Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault near the Eaton Centre on May 19, 2017. (Toronto Police Service/ handout)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 3:59PM EDT
Toronto police say a man is in custody after a woman was randomly drop-kicked by an assailant in Trinity Square near the Eaton Centre last week.
Police said that at 9 a.m. on May 19, a 32-year-old woman was walking in Trinity Square near the Eaton Centre when a man ran up behind her, jumped in the air and drop-kicked her, knocking her to the ground.
Police say the man then fled the scene.
Investigators called it a “completely unprovoked” attack.
On Friday, police in the Queen Street East and Goreway Avenue area of Brampton arrested a suspect identified as Oshae Geddes, 30, of Toronto.
He has been charged with one count of assault.
He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Saturday morning.