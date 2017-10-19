

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault near a Midtown subway station that left one man critically injured.

According to investigators, on Oct. 16 at around 10:20 p.m., two men were involved in a verbal altercation near St. Clair West Subway Station, in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Bathurst Street.

Police say one man assaulted the other, hitting him in the head with a piece of wood.

The suspect fled the area before police and paramedics arrived.

The victim, investigators say, sustained very serious injuries as a result of the assault and remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police have identified the suspect in the case as 31-year-old Toronto resident Kenneth Sanipass-Linklater.

The man, police say, is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Sanipass-Linklater has been described by police as about five-foot-nine and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has shoulder-length black hair and a moustache and was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Police say he should be considered “dangerous” and ask members of the public not to approach him but to call 911 if he is spotted.