Suspect sought after St. Catharines bank employee stabbed
Police are looking for a suspect identified as Justin Kuijer, a 43-year-old, St. Catharines man, for attempted murder.
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 6:02PM EDT
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a female employee at a RBC bank in St. Catharines Friday morning.
A man entered the bank at Martindale and Erion roads around 10 a.m. The violent incident occurred a short time later.
Police say the suspect fled in a grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van, licence plate BYTE392.
The employee of the bank is in hospital in serious condition.
Police are looking for a suspect identified as Justin Kuijer, a 43-year-old, St. Catharines man, for attempted murder.
He is described as a white male, with a tall, thin build, said Const. Phil Gavin, spokesperson for Niagara Regional Police.
He has a beard and longer dark hair. He wore a black toque, dark pants, an orange hoodie, boots and a brown leather waist length coat.
The RBC bank remains closed for a police investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.