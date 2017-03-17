

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A manhunt is underway for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a female employee at a RBC bank in St. Catharines Friday morning.

A man entered the bank at Martindale and Erion roads around 10 a.m. The violent incident occurred a short time later.

Police say the suspect fled in a grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van, licence plate BYTE392.

The employee of the bank is in hospital in serious condition.

Police are looking for a suspect identified as Justin Kuijer, a 43-year-old, St. Catharines man, for attempted murder.

He is described as a white male, with a tall, thin build, said Const. Phil Gavin, spokesperson for Niagara Regional Police.

He has a beard and longer dark hair. He wore a black toque, dark pants, an orange hoodie, boots and a brown leather waist length coat.

The RBC bank remains closed for a police investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 905-688-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.