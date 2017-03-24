

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A hit-and-run took place in the city’s east end on Wednesday and police are attempting to locate the suspect involved.

Police were called to the scene at Carlaw and Riverdale avenues at around 2:40 p.m.

According to investigators, a white cargo-type van was travelling northbound on Carlaw Avenue at Riverdale Avenue while attempting to make a right hand turn.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was standing on the north curb of Riverdale Avenue, east of Carlaw Avenue.

As the driver attempted to make the right turn, the vehicle went onto the north sidewalk and subsequently struck the pedestrian.

Following the collision, police said the driver failed to remain at the scene. The vehicle involved was last seen travelling eastbound on Riverdale Avenue heading towards Pape Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Surveillance images showing the vehicle involved have been released by police. The vehicle is described as a light-coloured GMC or Chevrolet cargo-style van, with front-end damage from the collision.

Police have not released any description of the male suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).