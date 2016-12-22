

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is sought after he allegedly smashed a beer bottle in another man’s face outside a bar in Newmarket back in October.

York Regional Police say that on Oct. 10, police were called to a bar on Davis Drive and Main Street South for reports of a fight in progress outside a bar.

Surveillance camera footage shows a fight taking place outside the bar. During the fight a man is seen smashing a beer bottle into another man’s face.

Police located the victim who was struck with the beer bottle, a 51-year-old man, suffering from serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators say they have exhausted all other investigative leads and are seeking public help to identify the suspect.

He is described as a white male, standing five-feet-ten inches to six feet tall, with a heavy build. He had a goatee and was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, dark pants and was carrying a grey jacket over his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).