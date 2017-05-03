

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested one man and are looking for another after two suspects allegedly “terrorized” people at restaurants and other businesses and then posted video of the encounters to several social media sites.

Police say they began an investigation into a group known as ‘Fuckry in the Six’ on April 28.

It is alleged that the two suspects “terrorized and harassed” people they came into contact with, either on the street or at restaurants and businesses.

In some instances, police say the suspects would also jump over counters and grab employee or steal food and other items.

Video of the encounters was then posted to several social media accounts.

“I think anybody looking at the videos would be horrified by what they see,” police spokesperson Mark Pugash told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon. “These are people who are terrorizing people, intimidating them, taking over locations, behaving outrageously and then they have the arrogance to video themselves and post it online. To be blunt it provides us with excellent evidence but this is very alarming and disturbing behavior.”

In one of the videos, posted to a YouTube channel associated with the group ‘Fuckry in the Six’, two male suspects are seen demanding codeine from a pharmacist. The video then shows one of the suspects jumping over the counter and stealing medication while the frightened pharmacist calls for help.

Another video, also posted to the same YouTube channel, shows one of the suspects brazenly walking behind the counter of a McDonald’s restaurant and grabbing a container of french fries as an employee gives chase.

There are a total of 23 videos on the YouTube channel associated with the group with the oldest posted 11 months ago and the most recent put up just last week.

The videos feature titles like “Disturbing the Peace!!!,” and “Stealing Store Owner’s Phone!!”

Pugash said that videos feature suspects who are “bent on scaring and terrorizing vulnerable people.”

He said his hope is that members of the public will see the video and provide the police with the information they require to lay additional charges.

“We would expect that the people who see the videos will recognize perhaps other people involved, perhaps other locations and will come forward so we can add it to the evidence we have,” he said. “We want to identify all those people responsible, assemble the evidence, charge people and put them before the courts. This is unacceptable behavior.”

Liban Issa, 21, of Toronto, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of mischief interfering with property, two counts of creating a common nuisance, one count of criminal harassment and one count of false fire alarm.

Police say they have also issued an arrest warrant for Mustafe Mohamed, 21, of Toronto.

In a press release, police say that they have only been able to identify three locations where the alleged crimes have taken place so far and are looking to speak with anyone who may have been victimized or otherwise captured in the videos.

The locations that have been identified so far include a Canadian Tire on Kipling Avenue at Rexdale Boulevard, a Subway restaurant on The Westway near Martin Grove Road and an address on Dixon Road near Hwy. 27.