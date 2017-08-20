

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a body was found outside a home downtown.

Investigators say the body of a man was found by a passerby on Sunday outside a house on Lippincott St., near Bathurst and College streets.

Police say the death is considered to be ‘suspicious’ and the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be notified.

Investigators have not confirmed the age of the deceased person.