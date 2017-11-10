Tanker truck fire causes shut down of Hwy. 427 express lanes
A truck fire on Hwy. 427 caused the express lanes of the highway to shut down on November 10, 2017. (@IanDMorrison/Twitter)
Sandie Benitah, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 2:48PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 10, 2017 2:59PM EST
The express lanes of Highway 427 were briefly closed in both directions at Bloor Street following a tanker truck fire.
The southbound lanes reopened after the fire was put out but the northbound lanes of the busy highway remain closed.
Authorities are warning an extensive cleanup is underway and that motorists should prepare for extended closure.
More to come...