

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A teenager has been charged after two police cruisers were struck by a driver who tried to flee from officers in Brampton over the weekend, Peel Regional Police say.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Police say a male was driving a vehicle in the area of McMurchy Avenue south of Queen Street. Police said the vehicle had been reported as having been stolen from the River Grove Community Center in Mississauga on Aug. 28.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle when they spotted it in Brampton Sunday.

Peel police allege the driver then intentionally rammed two police cruisers in an effort to evade arrest.

The driver eventually fled the vehicle on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away and arrested without incident.

All three vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and one count of dangerous driving.

The suspect cannot be named as per the terms of the Youth Criminal justice Act.

He is being held pending a bail hearing.