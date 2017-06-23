

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A young man, believed to be about 16 years old, died overnight after being stabbed in the lower abdomen.

The teen collapsed in a parking lot behind a mall located on the southwest corner of Dufferin and Dupont streets at around 12:30 a.m. Friday before being found by two women, police said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the victim before he was rushed to hospital, however he died of his injuries soon after arriving.

There are reports the teen was living on the streets.

Toronto police confirmed two suspects – a male and a female -- have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the back of the mall remains taped off while detectives scour the scene for evidence.

Police are asking the public to avoid Wallace Emerson Park and to report any suspicious items or discarded clothing they may come across.

The fatal stabbing was one of several violent incidents reported in the city overnight.

A 15-year-old male was stabbed at Warden subway station just before 2 a.m.

He is in hospital fighting for his life.

Police were also called to a lounge on Danforth Avenue, near Coxwell Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m. after a woman was stabbed in the back.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.