

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An 18-year-old confirmed dead earlier this week is being remembered by her family as a beautiful woman who was “kind to everyone.”

On Sept. 11, officers were called to the area of Simcoe Street South and Harbour Road at around 8:30 p.m. after a fisherman reported sighting a floating torso in the Oshawa lakefront.

DNA testing helped Durham Regional Police identify the remains as belonging to Oshawa-resident Rori Hache.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Friday about the incident, Hache’s godmother Krysia Meeldyk said she does not understand how this could have happened.

“She’s beautiful, vivacious, smart,” she said. “We were just having a discussion last night when we were sitting around and remembering her fondly obviously that out of the children she was the smarty-pants. It didn’t matter – nothing fazed her and if you had something to say you had to go into another room just to make sure she didn’t hear you because she just swallowed information.”

Meeldyk said Hache was a very active member in the Oshawa community as she participated in many events. Her family and the Oshawa community centre she frequented grew concerned after she stopped showing up for a while.

“She was there all the time so when she did not show up -- we’re talking almost two weeks at that point -- he said that he had been going by her apartment to see if she was okay and he asked me to do the same. She just wasn’t there – she wasn’t coming back,” Meeldyk said.

Hache was reported missing after one of the guidance counsellors contacted Meeldyk saying he had not seen her and it was out of character for her.

Hache lived in her own apartment and supported herself financially, Meeldyk said.

The teen was last seen on Aug. 29 and a news release regarding her disappearance was issued by Durham police on Sept.18.

After the torso was discovered in the Oshawa harbour, Meeldyk said they continued to search for Hache as they did not want to believe it was her.

“I didn’t take that too well but how do you tell your mind that it’s her? You don’t. You believe that she is okay. That moment was pretty significant for me,” she said.

“I just wanted her to come home.”

Just days before police announced they had identified Hache, 600 missing person flyers were sent out to various nearby communities in an effort to locate her.

The search for the teen may be over, but Meeldyk said she is continuing to help Durham police any way she can.

“Obviously, I want to assist (police) in finding the person responsible for this horrendous act of violence and for taking my goddaughter,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to build a bench in the teen's memory.