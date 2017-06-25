

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Three people people are dead following a late-night collision in Mississauga.

Two of the dead are children aged four and twelve, Peel Regional Police said. They died on their way to hospital.

Police said the third person killed is an adult but did not disclose their age or gender.

Winston Churchill Boulevard remained closed in all directions at the QEW overnight because of the fatal crash but all lanes were expected to reopen by 6:30 a.m.

The collision happened on Winston Churchill Boulevard near the Queen Elizabeth Way shortly after 11 p.m.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the crash.

Const. Bancroft Wright said investigators are looking to speak with witnesses or anyone who was using a dashboard camera.

"It would be a Sunday night pretty close to a fairly popular complex for entertainment. I anticipate we will have witnesses," he said. "We hope if anyone did see anything, they will contact police or Crime Stoppers."