

The Canadian Press





Coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning moved into the NHL's top 10 for all-time playoff wins with 87 following Saturday's 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Cooper is two wins shy of tying Glen Sather at No. 9, and three shy of tying Mike Babcock. In order to tie Babcock this year, the Bolts will have to win their series against the Panthers, who lead the best-of-seven Sunshine State series 3-1, with Game 5 tonight in Sunrise.

Here are five more things to know about the NHL playoffs:

FLOW-MOTION TO BROCKSTAR

Playing their third goalie in four games, their top offensive defencemen slowed by punishing hits, down 3-1 on the road with under three minutes to play, Brock Boeser went from Flow-motion to Brockstar faster than you can say Canucks complete incredulous comeback.

The Nashville Predators were up 3-1 at Bridgestone Arena last night and looking to level the best-of-seven series at two games apiece. But Boeser, who had 40 goals in the regular season and one earlier in Game 4 for Vancouver, scored at 17:11 and then at 19:52, setting the stage for Elias Lindholm's overtime winner to spoil the Smashville party.

HOME-ICE DISADVANTAGE?

The Dallas Stars finished first overall in the Western Conference this season with 52 wins and 113 points. Besides bragging rights and a new banner, the only reward for achieving that was home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

The Stars then dropped their first two games at American Airlines Center, losing 4-3 and 3-1 to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The best-of-seven series shifted to T-Mobile Arena in Sin City for Saturday's Game 3 and the Stars pulled off a 3-2 win in overtime. Nobody is betting the Stars can't win tonight in Vegas.

SOME HATE FOR THE GREAT 8

Alex Ovechkin has scored 835 goals and is only 59 behind Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record.

He's been to the post-season 15 times with the Caps, and in 2018 hoisted the franchise's first and only Stanley Cup.

But fans were ripping the Great Eight for his lack of production last night as the wild-card Washington Capitals were swept from the post-season by the Presidents' Trophy-winning New York Rangers. Ovie had no points and only six shots in the short series.

The what-have-you-done-for-me-lately keyboard warriors called the legend, who will turn 39 in September, useless, disinterested, too old and washed up, even though the Capitals played without several injured stars and were a long-shot to even make this year's playoffs.

THE AVS AND HAVE-NOTS

The Colorado Avalanche's playoff slogans are Find A Way and All In.

So far so good for the team that's now playing like the dangerous one that won the 2022 Stanley Cup.

The Avs, getting offensive production from top guns such as Valeri Nichushkin, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, rolled over the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 yesterday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Jets, who finished three points ahead of the Avs and pointed to Vezina Trophy-worthy netminder Connor Hellebuyck as their key to success, have lost 5-2, 6-2 and 5-1 since their 7-6 win in Game 1. For those keeping score at home, that's 22 goals against in four games.

LIP READERS WORK OVERTIME

The Toronto Maple Leafs, frustrated with injuries, mystery ailments and losing to the pesky Bruins, insist they can rally from a 3-1 series deficit and win Game 5 tomorrow in Boston.

The Leafs, who lost 3-1 at home Saturday and now face the possibility of another first-round playoff exit, attracted extra attention for a heated discussion on their own bench between Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander.

Nobody is saying what was said, despite efforts by amateur lip readers to reveal the fighting words, but Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said the impromptu board meeting showed his players are passionate, competitive and mature. He called that progress.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.