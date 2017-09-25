

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW are closed at the Burlington Skyway this morning following a fatal four-vehicle crash.

The collision occurred on the busy highway at around 6 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a motorcycle, pickup truck and two cars are among the vehicles involved and the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gender of the victim has not been released.

It is not clear if anyone else was injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

"Our reconstruction team are on scene," Schmidt told CP24 Monday morning.

"Unfortunately this investigation will take likely the better part of this morning."

The closure is expected to last until 10 or 11 a.m.

"It is going to be a slow driving anywhere in that area right now," Schmidt noted.

"The coroner will be on scene there shortly. The remaining cars that were trapped in between the closure and the collision scene are being filtered through right now. Once they are all gone, there will be no more traffic going over the bridge on the Toronto-bound side."

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said GO bus delays are expected due to the skyway closure.