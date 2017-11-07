

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One city councillor wants to know what the city can do to prohibit "hate-sponsored rallies" from taking place in Toronto.

During this week's council meeting, Ward 10 Coun. James Pasternak is asking the deputy city manager to look into what can be done to prohibit white supremacist or neo-Nazi rallies and other demonstrations that incite hatred and violence.

“For the past several years there has been an Al Quds Day rally held in Toronto outside Queen's Park featuring speakers making anti-Semitic and anti-Christian remarks, spreading hatred, inciting violence and supporting of terrorist organizations such as Hamas,” Pasternak’s submission read.

“Do the Toronto Police Service or City of Toronto have ability and what resources could they utilize to prohibit a rally that is inciting hatred and violence, such as Al Quds Day, white supremacist or neo-Nazi rallies, from taking place on City or provincial property in Toronto?"

Speaking to CP24 at city hall on Tuesday, Pasternak said he understands free speech and the right to gather are “sacred” rights.

“We also have to respect the rights of targeted groups and respect their right to freedom and liberty,” he said.

“We wanted to understand what tools and powers we have to stop the hate rallies that are going on across the United States and starting to emerge in this city.”

The motion comes a little more than two weeks after far-right demonstrators squared off with counter-protesters at Nathan Phillips Square.