

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





More than a dozen people have been displaced after a roof collapsed at a building under renovation in Chinatown on Tuesday night.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene early Wednesday morning, Toronto Fire Platoon Chief James Green said the roof of an unoccupied building under renovation on Spadina Avenue, south of College Street, collapsed at around 7 p.m.

About 20 people who live on either side of the affected building were evacuated on Tuesday night.

“We’ve evacuated them because the integrity of their units has been compromised,” Green said.

“We have the city engineers here. We have the actual contractor and his engineers are here. They are trying to come up with a plan to see how they can make this building safe again.”

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was on scene Tuesday to assist those tenants displaced by the incident.

Green said residents may not be able to return to their units for a couple of days.

The northbound lanes of Spadina Avenue are closed in the area. TTC service is not impacted by the closure.