

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 30-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash in North York on Wednesday night has been identified as an off-duty firefighter.

Investigators say at around 7 p.m., the male motorcyclist was heading southbound on Leslie Street near Corning Road when he collided with a Jeep that was exiting a private driveway.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said Thursday morning.

The Toronto Professional Firefighters Association posted a notice online calling Stuart’s death “sudden and tragic.”

"Our sincere condolences to friends and family of active member FF Stuart Bryan who passed earlier today. In our hearts & minds...," the association wrote on Facebook.

Bryan, who worked at Station 145, was also a fitness trainer and appeared on the cover of this year's Toronto firefighter calendar.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.