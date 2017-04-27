Toronto firefighter on cover of 2017 calendar killed in motorcycle crash
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 27, 2017 5:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 27, 2017 2:24PM EDT
A 30-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash in North York on Wednesday night has been identified as an off-duty firefighter.
Investigators say at around 7 p.m., the male motorcyclist was heading southbound on Leslie Street near Corning Road when he collided with a Jeep that was exiting a private driveway.
The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and later died, police said Thursday morning.
The Toronto Professional Firefighters Association posted a notice online calling Stuart’s death “sudden and tragic.”
"Our sincere condolences to friends and family of active member FF Stuart Bryan who passed earlier today. In our hearts & minds...," the association wrote on Facebook.
Bryan, who worked at Station 145, was also a fitness trainer and appeared on the cover of this year's Toronto firefighter calendar.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
For those of you that didn't know, I was selected to grace the cover of this year's toronto firefighter calendar! @torontofirecalendar thank you for being the best charity calendar in North America, we've raised over a million dollars for @thepmcf over the last 5 years. Truly blessed for this experience in my life. #toronto #torontofirecalendar #fitness #fit #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #physique #mrcover #calendar #calendarboy #coverboy #bestjob