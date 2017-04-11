

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 30-year-old Toronto man is facing multiple charges after police say he harassed a female co-worker and assaulted her roommate.

According to investigators, in December 2014, a 25-year-old woman received unwanted attention from a man she worked with and when she told him she was not interested, the attention persisted.

Between October 2016 and April 2017, police say the man began showing up uninvited at the women’s apartment and demanding to see her.

On April 6, in an effort to locate the woman, investigators say the man followed the woman’s roommate in the area of Sherbourne Street and King Street East.

At some point, police say the man allegedly assaulted the roommate.

An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect identified as 30-year-old David Bar-On on April 8 in connection with a criminal harassment investigation in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood. On Monday, Bar-On surrendered to police.

Bar-On has been charged with four counts of criminal harassment and assault.