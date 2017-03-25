Toronto man charged after parking enforcement officer assaulted: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 1:25PM EDT
A Toronto man is facing charges after police say a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in Etobicoke earlier this month.
The incident occurred near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. on March 3.
A parking enforcement officer was in the process of issuing a ticket when police say the owner of the vehicle pushed her.
The owner then fled the scene in his vehicle, police allege.
A suspect was arrested in connection with the case on March 19.
Simon Nazaryan, a 51-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with one count of assault.