

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing charges after police say a parking enforcement officer was assaulted in Etobicoke earlier this month.

The incident occurred near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. on March 3.

A parking enforcement officer was in the process of issuing a ticket when police say the owner of the vehicle pushed her.

The owner then fled the scene in his vehicle, police allege.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the case on March 19.

Simon Nazaryan, a 51-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with one count of assault.