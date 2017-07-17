

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto paramedic and his partner have been identified as the two people killed after a vehicle collided with a group of motorcyclists in Haliburton County over the weekend.

Friends and family identified George Eliadis and Shari Williams as the two killed in a collision on Highway 118 near Haliburton on Saturday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said at around 5 p.m. Saturday, an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line of the highway and collided with four motorcyclists who were travelling in a group of seven.

Eliadis, who was a deputy commander with Toronto Paramedic Services, and Williams were fatally injured and two others sustained life-threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for an investigation but has since reopened.

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to cross the centre line and police have not said if charges will be laid in the deadly crash.