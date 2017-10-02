

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will be undergoing kidney transplant on Monday after 15 months of dialysis.

Saunders, who revealed last week that he has been living with kidney disease for some time, told CTV News Toronto that he will be receiving a new kidney from his wife Stacey.

In a statement issued Monday, Andy Pringle, the chair of the Toronto Police Services Board, offered support and best wishes to the chief and his family.

“I would also like to commend the courage of Stacey Saunders for donating one of her kidneys to her husband. I wish her a safe and healthy recovery from her surgery today, as well. They will both be in our thoughts over the coming days and weeks as they recuperate,” Pringle’s statement read.

“In sharing their medical journey so publicly, the Saunders remind us that organ donations save lives.”

Deputy Chief Jim Ramer will take on the role of acting chief of police in Saunders’ absence.

“I know that the members of the Toronto Police Service will continue to do the great work they do each and every day to keep our city safe,” the statement continued.

“We all look forward to welcoming Chief Saunders back to work after a successful recovery.”

Saunders said he learned in the late 90s that he had been living with one kidney for his entire life and later discovered he had kidney disease.

He noted that for more than a year, he has been spending seven or eight hours each night undergoing dialysis.

After being placed on an organ donor list, his wife Stacey learned that she was in fact a match.

Recovery from the transplant usually takes between six and eight weeks.

Saunders said while he won’t physically be at work as he recovers, he will be kept in the loop.