

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment building in the city's west end on Wednesday night as 35-year-old Dameion McFarland.

At around 10:30 p.m., police say they were called to a highrise building near Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard, in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood, for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, a man, later identified as McFarland, was found without vital signs on the seventh floor of the apartment building, located at 2999 Jane Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are still working to determine how many suspects were involved in the deadly shooting.

“At this initial stage of our investigation, we know there are possibly three male parties involved that fled the scene on foot,” Det. Shawn Mahoney told CP24 at the scene Thursday morning.

Police are currently searching for video surveillance footage in the area.

“I’m going to be asking members of the public that live in this general area if they can check their surveillance equipment for anybody that may have been running around in the area at approximately 10:30 last night,” he said.

Mahoney is also asking residents with security camera footage to look out for any suspicious vehicles that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.