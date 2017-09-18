

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old Hamilton man who was shot to death in a parked vehicle in Toronto last April.

Speaking at a news conference at police headquarters Monday morning, Det.-Sgt. Joyce Schertzer said police have not been successful in their attempts to apprehend 24-year-old Akil Whyte, who is one of two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Leonard Pinnock.

On the night of April 21, Pinnock was sitting in a parked vehicle outside a plaza near Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue when he was shot multiple times.

Video surveillance footage released in May showed two men approaching the victim’s parked car and shooting Pinnock at point-blank range numerous times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the men were seen fleeing the area on foot.

Schertzer said the motive for the attack is not yet known.

“Mr. Pinnock was merely doing a favour for a friend and providing a ride from Hamilton to the city of Toronto, specifically to this location,” the homicide detective added.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Whyte, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

Schertzer said Whyte is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

“If anyone is considering offering Akil Whyte assistance in evading arrest, I would caution them that there are criminal consequences to offering him any aid in that regard,” she said.

“Individuals harbouring Akil Whyte leave themselves vulnerable to prosecution.”

The detective made an appeal to the suspect to surrender, saying his arrest was “only a matter of time.”

“I urge you to speak to someone you trust, hire competent counsel, and turn yourself in immediately,” she said.

“Every police officer in the city of Toronto has your photograph.”

Schertzer said Whyte is also wanted on charges related to trafficking cocaine and is alleged to be associated with gang activity.

Investigators are still trying to identify the second shooter.