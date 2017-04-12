

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A 34-year-old woman says her typical Sunday morning ritual went awry when she became the target of an armed carjacking.

The woman, a Toronto teacher who does not want to be identified, said she had just purchased a coffee at a Tim Horton’s on Victoria Park, near Ellesmere Road, and was sitting in her car when two men approached the driver’s side window.

"I actually undid the window a little bit because I thought they were going to ask me something,” she told CTV News Toronto.

“And then they had the gun pretty close to my body -- or close to the window, I guess -- and they said ‘get out of the car or we're going to kill you.’"

Frozen in fear, the woman said she got out of her car and walked around to the rear with her hands in the air.

“It was the last thing I was expecting,” she said. “Maybe I thought they would ask me for change or something, but yeah, it was pretty scary."

The two suspects got into the vehicle but, to the victim’s surprise, didn’t speed away.

Instead, they got out of her car and took off on foot.

Police say the suspects ran over to a white Nissan Versa waiting nearby, got in and drove off.

Toronto Police Det. Andrew Lipkus told CTV News Toronto that investigators believe the same suspects attempted to carjack another woman the same day.

Lipkus said that while officers were filling out a report about the carjacking at the Tim Horton’s, they were called to a similar incident not far away.

“(It was) a similar situation – a woman was approached and a firearm pointed at her,” he said.

And, for a second time, the suspects abandoned the vehicle.

“There would be no reason why these males wouldn't be able to drive the car, after pointing the firearm and obtaining the keys,” Lipkus said.

“The theory is they weren't able to drive standard so they were unsuccessful in stealing the car."

Investigators say they’re looking for four men in connection with the incidents but provided few other details.

Meanwhile, the victim tells CTV News Toronto she’s glad things didn’t take an unfortunate turn.

“Thank God I drive standard,” she said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.