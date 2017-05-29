

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Drake is leaving his mark on Toronto again.

The rapper may have started from the bottom – in Forest Hill – but as his music fortunes rose, he took his beloved city with him.

Now, a new walking tour is dedicated to the man who not only put Toronto on the map, but also changed the face of Canadian music.

Tours of the 6 – is a two and a half hour guided walking tour designed to showcase key places and areas influenced by the former Degrassi star and referenced in his album opus’ to the city.

The tour is packed with Drake shout-outs to the Six, a term he coined for city’s common area codes – 416 and 647.

It includes landmarks, like the CN Tower – featured on his 2016 album, “Views” in which he climbed to the top and surveyed the metropolis free of EdgeWalk tethers – and the Rogers Centre, which the star referenced on his latest album, “More Life” on his track titled, “do not disturb.” In the lyrics, Drizzy threatens to move his long-running October's Very Own (OVO) Fest, a mega concert he hosts every August long weekend in Toronto, to “the Dome.”

“Running through the Six” tour takes participants to Queen Street West, home of Drake’s Frings restaurant. The street is also where he co-signed Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye as an emerging artist back in 2012, helping to launch the now R&B superstar's career. Another highlight includes Jurassic Park outside the Air Canada Centre, where he helped to bring the NBA All-Star Game to Toronto in 2016.

The tour was created by three Ryerson University grads that between them have travelled to almost 40 countries before returning to the city. When they returned home, the founders say they thought the Drake-inspired tour could give a fresh, hip perspective to a city coloured by the rapper’s influence.

Tours are free and begin June 3 at Union station, running every Thursday and Saturday at 10 a.m.