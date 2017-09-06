Townhouse fire in Mississauga claims the life of one male
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 2:03PM EDT
Police say that one male is dead after a townhouse fire in Mississauga.
The fire began at a home near Copenhagen and Derry roads at around 11:10 a.m.
Reports from the scene suggest that the fire may have started in the attic of the home, though that detail has not been confirmed.
Police say that the fire is still active and that some nearby homes have been evacuated.