

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A tractor trailer crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan continues to cause delays in the area.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near King-Vaughan Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said the northbound vehicle carrying scrap wood and sawdust struck a concrete barrier and rode along it for a distance before coming to rest.

Images from the scene showed the transport vehicle bent over the concrete median on its side.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

However the crash and its cleanup have blocked multiple lanes of the highway.

Some lanes briefly reopened but were closed again for further removal of debris.

OPP are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible by using alternative north-south roads such as Keele Street or Weston Road.

It’s not yet clear what caused the driver to lose control. No charges have been laid.